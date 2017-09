March 27 (Reuters) - IFM Immobilien AG :

* FY revenue of about 2.14 million euros ($2 million) versus 3.93 million euros year ago

* FY EBIT of around 2.19 million euros (previous year: -3.62 million euros) and result of around 14.59 million euros (previous year: -7.89 million euros)

* To pay dividend of 0.16 euros per share

