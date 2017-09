March 27 (Reuters) - Miko NV :

* FY revenue 160 million euros ($174.10 million) versus 149 million euros year ago

* FY EBITDA amounted to 20.7 million euros (up 8.7 pct compared to 2013)

* Proposes a gross dividend of 1.28 euros (0.96 euro net) be paid per share, 10 pct more than last year Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1MbRdWi Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9190 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)