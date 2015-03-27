FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UCB completes institutional Eurobond offering
March 27, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-UCB completes institutional Eurobond offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - UCB SA :

* UCB completes institutional Eurobond offering

* Has completed offering of 350 million euros ($382.13 million) senior unsecured bonds, due April 2022, to be issued under its 3 billion euro EMTN programme

* Bonds will be issued at 99.877 per cent on April 2, 2015 and will be redeemed at 100 per cent of their principal amount on April 2, 2022

* They will bear interest at an annual rate of 1.875 percent Source text: bit.ly/1F1uFRo Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9159 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

