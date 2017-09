March 27 (Reuters) - Immobel SA :

* Proposal to pay a dividend of 0.80 euro gross per share

* FY result from continuing operations 20 million euros ($21.84 million) versus 1.5 million euros year ago

* FY revenue 31.6 million euros versus 27.9 million euros year ago