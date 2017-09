March 27 (Reuters) - MyHammer Holding AG :

* Says FY 2014 revenues of 6.329 million euros ($6.88 million)

* Sees FY 2015 revenue growth in a range from 18 to 24 percent over 2014

* FY operating loss improved from 5.496 million euros year ago to loss of 1.165 million euros

* Sees FY 2015 balanced or slightly positive operating profit (EBIT, excluding one-time special effects) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9201 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)