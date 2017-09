March 27 (Reuters) - Piraeus Bank SA

* Says gave to Pasal SA on March 23, 2015 the option right to buy 10.18 million shares of Trastor REIC , a stake of 18.54 percent of total voting rights of Trastor’s share capital

Source text: bit.ly/19Yy4Gl

