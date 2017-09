March 27 (Reuters) - Siauliu Bankas AB :

* Decides to increase authorized capital by 6.7 million euros by issuing 23,220,000 ordinary shares with nominal value 0.29 euros per share

* To distribute issued shares to the shareholders free of charge in proportion to the total nominal value of shares owned by them Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)