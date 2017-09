March 27 (Reuters) - Yapi Kredi Koray Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi As :

* Says its wholly owned unit Gelisim Gayrimenkul sells 223,823.63 sqm land for 28.2 million lira ($10.82 million) plus VAT to Eseyel Danismanlik

