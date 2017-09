March 30 (Reuters) - Jacquet Metal Service SA :

* Jacquet Metal Service acquires steel distribution activities in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Austria from Schmolz + Bickenbach

* Purchase price of 88.6 million euros ($96.24 million)(enterprise value)

* Closing expected in Q3 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)