#Switzerland Market Report
March 30, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Schmolz&Bickenbach sells specific distribution activities to Jacquet Metal Service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Schmolz&Bickenbach AG :

* Sells specific distribution activities to Jacquet Metal Service

* Purchase price (enterprise value) in the amount of 88.6 million euros ($96.2 million)

* Closing expected in the third quarter 2015, positive effect on key financial figures of Schmolz + Bickenbach Group

* One-time impairment need and provisioning requirement in the amount of around 120 million euros - 140 million euros Source text - bit.ly/1Heu5Qq Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9208 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
