BRIEF-Sponda to develop shopping centre in Tampere
March 30, 2015 / 5:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sponda to develop shopping centre in Tampere

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Sponda Oyj :

* Says has made decision to develop Ratina shopping centre in Tampere

* Says construction will begin in April 2015 with excavation work on new Valo-Ratina building, and shopping centre is estimated to be completed in spring 2018

* Shopping centre’s pre-let rate is about 30 percent

* Project’s total investment, including land value, is estimated at about 240 million euros ($260.66 million), with some 40 million euros invested to date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9207 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

