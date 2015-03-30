BRIEF-Quindell says CEO to step down if Slater and Gordon deal goes through

March 30 (Reuters) - Quindell Plc :

* Proposed sale of professional services division

* For an initial cash consideration of 637 million pounds and further contingent cash consideration payable in respect of future settlement of its clients’ noise induced hearing loss (“NIHL”) cases

* Today entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement to dispose of professional services division (“PSD”) to Slater and Gordon Limited

* Board also announces a clear strategy for group should disposal complete

* Quindell will be focused on its range of technology businesses with strong growth potential, disposing of non-core businesses and returning proceeds to shareholders

* Majority of cash proceeds from disposal to fund substantial return of capital to shareholders, expected in second half of 2015

* Board will take appropriate action to deliver shareholder value from non-core assets

* Total cash amount payable to Quindell is approximately 649 million pounds.

* Should disposal complete, Robert Fielding, group chief executive officer, will resign from board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)