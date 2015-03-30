FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Quindell says CEO to step down if Slater and Gordon deal goes through
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 30, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Quindell says CEO to step down if Slater and Gordon deal goes through

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Quindell Plc :

* Proposed sale of professional services division

* For an initial cash consideration of 637 million pounds and further contingent cash consideration payable in respect of future settlement of its clients’ noise induced hearing loss (“NIHL”) cases

* Today entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement to dispose of professional services division (“PSD”) to Slater and Gordon Limited

* Board also announces a clear strategy for group should disposal complete

* Quindell will be focused on its range of technology businesses with strong growth potential, disposing of non-core businesses and returning proceeds to shareholders

* Majority of cash proceeds from disposal to fund substantial return of capital to shareholders, expected in second half of 2015

* Board will take appropriate action to deliver shareholder value from non-core assets

* Total cash amount payable to Quindell is approximately 649 million pounds.

* Should disposal complete, Robert Fielding, group chief executive officer, will resign from board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.