March 30 (Reuters) - Korres Natural Products SA :

* FY 2014 turnover at 50.6 million euros versus 39.2 million euros year ago

* FY 2014 EBITDA at 8.1 million euros versus 7 million euros year ago

* FY 2014 net loss after minority rights at 1.9 million euros versus loss of 4.5 million euros year ago

* Says goal for FY 2015 is entering North American market, following presence in Latin American market

Source text: bit.ly/1OOQb17

