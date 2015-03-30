FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kingfisher says considering all options on Mr Bricolage deal
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 30, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kingfisher says considering all options on Mr Bricolage deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Kingfisher Plc

* Notes statement of ANPF (an organisation controlled by Mr Bricolage’s franchisees holding 41.9% of share capital of Bricolage) dated 27 march 2015

* 27 March 2015 statement cites their decision to refuse any extension of 31 March 2015 deadline.

* Anti-Trust clearance will not be obtained by 31 March 2015 and therefore July 2014 agreement will lapse on that date

* Consequently transaction will not proceed. Kingfisher is considering all of its options Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
