BRIEF-Mediclinic comments on impact of Swiss interest rates, Swiss, UAE refinancing

March 30 (Reuters) - Mediclinic International Ltd :

* Taking advantage of strong capital markets in Switzerland to refinance its existing debt facilities with a new CHF 1.885 bn package

* Impact of non-cash flow interest charge through income statement on ineffective interest rate swap position expected to be about CHF 25 m as at 31 March 2015 before tax and CHF 20 m after tax

* Total balance sheet derivative liability as at 31 march is estimated at between CHF 30 m and CHF 40 m with last year CHF 3 m

* A revised total USD 139 m 5 year amortising facility will be put in place for UAE business