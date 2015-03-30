FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PKC Group establishes a joint venture in China
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 30, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-PKC Group establishes a joint venture in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - PKC Group Oyj :

* Signed a frame agreement on March 28, 2015 to establish a joint venture with Jiangsu Huakai Wire Harness Co. Ltd. (Huakai), a Chinese commercial vehicle EDS supplier

* Says joint venture is accomplished through a new company that will be established by Huakai in Danyang, Jiangsu Province in China with an equity value of 150 million yuan ($24.15 million) / 22 million euros

* Joint venture is estimated not to have a significant impact on PKC Group’s 2015

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2123 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
