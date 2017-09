March 30 (Reuters) - Zeeland Oyj

* Zeeland buys 100 pct shares in Family Inc. Advertising Network

* Number of shares raises to 1,234,483

* Name will be changed into Zeeland Family Oyj

* Sees 2015 revenue to increase to 14 million euros ($15.22 million) - 15 million euros