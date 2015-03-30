FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vodafone says Vodafone Wallet service to be enabled in European markets from Q2
March 30, 2015 / 6:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Vodafone says Vodafone Wallet service to be enabled in European markets from Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group Plc

* Agreement with Visa & Carta re Vodafone wallet

* Following new agreements with Visa and Carta Worldwide, bank card payments via Vodafone wallet will be enabled in European markets from Q2 of 2015 onwards

* Payments are automatically debited from selected bank cards, which are protected with a user-defined 4-digit pin for higher value payments

* Evolution of Vodafone wallet is part of vodafone mcommerce strategy designed to provide a mobile alternative to coins, banknotes and plastic cards

* Contactless card payments enabled on Vodafone wallet with Visa and Carta Worldwide Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

