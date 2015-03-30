FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Seven principles FY net loss widens to 11.7 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
March 30, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Seven principles FY net loss widens to 11.7 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Seven Principles AG :

* Sales in 2014 at 88.7 million euros ($96.5 million) and EBITDA loss of 4.3 million euros

* Sales in fiscal 2014 decreased to 88.7 million euros after 98.7 million euros a year earlier

* FY 2014 EBITDA loss amounted to 4.3 million euros compared to loss of 0.2 million euros in the previous year and consolidated net loss was 11.7 million euros after 2.6 million euros year ago

* Sees FY 2015 turnover of more than 80 million euros, with a negative result expected

* Return to profitability for the year 2016 is expected, back at increasing sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.