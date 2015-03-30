BRIEF-BPX to merge with Business Partners eXcellence Sp. z o.o.

March 30 (Reuters) - BPX SA :

* Resolves to accept a plan to merge with Business Partners eXcellence Sp. z o.o.

* All assets of Business Partners eXcellence Sp. z o.o. will be transferred to BPX and the company will operate under its current name

* Partners of the acquired company will become shareholders of BPX

* For every 1 share in Business Partners eXcellence shareholders will be given 45,885 of merger shares of BPX

* The company's capital will be increased to 21,916,537 zlotys ($5.8 million) via an issue of 18,354,000 shares of a nominal value of 1 zloty per share ($1 = 3.7692 zlotys)