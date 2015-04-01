BRIEF-Gr Sarantis buys AVA rights in Greece for 3.49 mln euros

April 1 (Reuters) - Gr Sarantis SA :

* Says agreed to buy AVA rights in Greece from Procter & Gamble, to be completed on April 30, 2015

* Says to begin operating AVA from May 1, 2015

* Says cost of transaction is 3.49 million euros ($3.75 million)

* Says AVA rights purchase is part of the group’s developing strategy, enforces its product portfolio

* Says AVA is a well known cleaning liquids brand in Greece

