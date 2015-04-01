FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gr Sarantis buys AVA rights in Greece for 3.49 mln euros
#Market News
April 1, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Gr Sarantis buys AVA rights in Greece for 3.49 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - Gr Sarantis SA :

* Says agreed to buy AVA rights in Greece from Procter & Gamble, to be completed on April 30, 2015

* Says to begin operating AVA from May 1, 2015

* Says cost of transaction is 3.49 million euros ($3.75 million)

* Says AVA rights purchase is part of the group’s developing strategy, enforces its product portfolio

* Says AVA is a well known cleaning liquids brand in Greece

Source text: bit.ly/1BLfp6E

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9301 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
