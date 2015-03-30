BRIEF-RBS says Rory Cullinan to leave company

March 30 (Reuters) - Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc

* Management changes

* Announces it has reached agreement with Rory Cullinan, executive chairman of its corporate and institutional bank, that he will leave company.

* To ensure an effective transfer of responsibilities he will remain with bank until 30th April 2015

* Chris marks, CEO of CIB, and Mark Bailie, CEO of Capital Resolution, will now join bank executive committee as co-CEOs of corporate & institutional banking