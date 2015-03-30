BRIEF-Ludwig Beck AG FY EBIT down at EUR 10.6 mln

March 30 (Reuters) - Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck Textilhaus Feldmeier AG :

* FY earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to 10.6 million euros ($11 million); (previous year: 12.3 million euros)

* FY earnings before taxes (EBT) came to 9.5 million euros (previous year: 10.8 million euros)

* FY consolidated net profits amounted to 6.7 million euros (previous year: 7.4 million euros)

* Anticipates an increase in consolidated sales between 2 percent and 4 percent, and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of approx. 10 million euros in fiscal year 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9226 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)