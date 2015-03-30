BRIEF-Philips appoints Robert Cascella as global imaging business CEO

March 30 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Philips Nv

* Philips appoints healthcare industry veteran Robert Cascella to lead its cluster of global imaging businesses

* Cascella will be based in Andover and Amsterdam and will report directly to Frans Van Houten, CEO of Royal Philips

* Succeeds Gene Saragnese, who has decided to retire from Philips per May 1, 2015

* Cascella will be CEO of business group diagnostic imaging, while also overseeing other two business groups in cluster of imaging businesses: image-guided therapy