BRIEF-Philips appoints Robert Cascella as global imaging business CEO
March 30, 2015 / 1:40 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Philips appoints Robert Cascella as global imaging business CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Philips Nv

* Philips appoints healthcare industry veteran Robert Cascella to lead its cluster of global imaging businesses

* Cascella will be based in Andover and Amsterdam and will report directly to Frans Van Houten, CEO of Royal Philips

* Succeeds Gene Saragnese, who has decided to retire from Philips per May 1, 2015

* Cascella will be CEO of business group diagnostic imaging, while also overseeing other two business groups in cluster of imaging businesses: image-guided therapy Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

