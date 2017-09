March 31 (Reuters) - Repower AG :

* FY total operating revenue of around 2.3 billion Swiss francs ($2.4 billion), operating income (EBIT) came to 26 million Swiss francs, or 39 million Swiss francs before exceptional items

* Recorded a net loss of 33 million Swiss francs for 2014

* Expects operating income for 2015 to fall below adjusted operating income for 2014

* Proposes not to pay a dividend

