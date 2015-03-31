FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Romande Energie FY EBIT up 36.5 pct to CHF 94 mln
March 31, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Romande Energie FY EBIT up 36.5 pct to CHF 94 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Romande Energie Holding SA :

* FY 2014 net loss of 147 million Swiss francs ($151.58 million) was therefore reported for 2014, on a 0.9 pct increase in revenues to 583 million Swiss francs

* Expects 2015 operating profits to be in line with figures reported for 2014

* FY EBIT rose by 36.5 pct to 94 million Swiss francs

* Will recommend payment of an ordinary dividend of 30 Swiss francs per share, which is unchanged from 2013 Source text - bit.ly/1HgJ5Ny Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9698 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

