BRIEF-Unibail-Rodamco says co and CCIR enter into agreement with Charterhouse
#Financials
March 31, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Unibail-Rodamco says co and CCIR enter into agreement with Charterhouse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Unibail-Rodamco

* Unibail-Rodamco and CCIR enter into an agreement with Charterhouse pursuant to which it offers to acquire a stake in Comexposium

* Unibail and CCIR have entered into exclusivity with charterhouse, pursuant to which Charterhouse has offered to acquire Unibail-Rodamco’s 50% stake in Comexposium

* Offer values comexposium at 550 mn

* Unibail-Rodamco and the CCIR have granted Charterhouse an exclusivity period

* Signing of the final and binding documentation expected in Q2 2015. Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
