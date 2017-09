BRIEF-Cenit FY 2014 EBIT 9.328 mln euros, up 12 pct

March 31 (Reuters) - Cenit AG :

* FY sales revenue of 123.394 million euros (2013: 118.921 million euros / 3.8 pct up)

* Proposes dividend of 0.90 euros per share

* FY 2014 orders received amounted to 122.552 million euros (2013: 111.824 million euros)

* FY EBIT of 9.328 million euros (2013: 8.331 million euros / up 12.0 pct)

* Sees FY 2015 total sales growth of up to 3 pct and earnings growth of about 5 pct from both business segments

* Orders in hand on Dec. 31, 2014 totaled 34.578 million euros (2013: 36.868 million euros)

