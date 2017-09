March 31 (Reuters) - Tecnoinvestimenti SpA :

* FY 2014 EBITDA 11.7 million euros ($12.6 million), up 15 percent year on year

* FY 2014 net profit 4.1 million euros, up 48 percent year on year

* FY 2014 revenue 78.1 million euros, up 20 percent year on year

* Proposes FY 2014 dividend 0.047 euro per share (1,489,900 euros in total) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9272 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)