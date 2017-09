March 31 (Reuters) - caatoosee AG i.L. :

* FY 2014 no revenue

* FY 2014 net result 1.195 million euros ($1.28 million) (year ago loss 1.809 million euros)

* FY profit from ordinary activities of 181,000 euros (last year: -399,000 euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9304 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)