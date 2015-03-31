FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ithaca Energy says full-year loss after tax of $25 mln
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 31, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ithaca Energy says full-year loss after tax of $25 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Ithaca Energy Inc

* Production of 10,947 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2014 increasing to over 12,500 BOEPD in 1st qtr of 2015, in line with 2015 full year guidance of 12,000 BOEPD

* Loss after tax of $25 million reflecting non-cash post-tax impairments of $173 million due to lower near term oil price assumptions

* Hedging gains of $175 million in 2014 - additional hedging taken out post year end to further strengthen future cashflows

* Has increased oil hedging protection since start of year to mitigate against impact of further brent price weakness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.