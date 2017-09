March 31 (Reuters) - Biotie Therapies Oyj :

* Announces start of patient enrolment into Phase 2a clinical study with BTT1023 in primary sclerosing cholangitis

* It is expected that requisite number of patients will have been treated by end of 2016 to enable futility analysis to be completed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)