FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Brighter to undertake rights issue with overallotment issue
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 31, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Brighter to undertake rights issue with overallotment issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Brighter publ AB :

* Brighter AB to undertake rights issue with overallotment issue

* Board of directors of Brighter AB (publ) resolved on March 30, 2015 to undertake a rights issue of units composed of shares and warrants of about 16.3 million Swedish crowns ($1.89 million)

* If issue is oversubscribed, an overallotment issue of shares and warrants totaling 3 million crowns will be undertaken

* Upon full exercise of warrants, Brighter can raise additional capital of about 4.8-12 million crowns

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6371 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.