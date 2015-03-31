BRIEF-Brighter to undertake rights issue with overallotment issue

March 31 (Reuters) - Brighter publ AB :

* Brighter AB to undertake rights issue with overallotment issue

* Board of directors of Brighter AB (publ) resolved on March 30, 2015 to undertake a rights issue of units composed of shares and warrants of about 16.3 million Swedish crowns ($1.89 million)

* If issue is oversubscribed, an overallotment issue of shares and warrants totaling 3 million crowns will be undertaken

* Upon full exercise of warrants, Brighter can raise additional capital of about 4.8-12 million crowns

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6371 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)