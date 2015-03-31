FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ABP Finance says GS Infrastructure Partners and Infracapital to sell 33 pct stake
#Financials
March 31, 2015 / 6:47 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ABP Finance says GS Infrastructure Partners and Infracapital to sell 33 pct stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - ABP Finance Plc

* GS Infrastructure Partners and Infracapital have signed an agreement for sale of their combined 33.33 pct stake in group.

* Transaction values combined 33.33 pct stake in ABP held by gsip and infracapital at 1.6 billion stg (on an equity value basis)

* Transaction is expected to complete in summer 2015, subject to receipt of customary anti-trust clearances.

* Consortium comprising Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Hermes Infrastructure agreed to acquire stake in group of at least 30 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

