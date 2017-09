March 31 (Reuters) - German High Street Properties A/S :

* FY profit before tax and adjustments 1.2 million euros ($1.29 million) versus 0.7 million euros year ago

* FY revenue 5.5 million euros versus 5.5 million euros year ago

* Sees 2015 total revenue at level of 2014 which is 5.5 million euros

* Sees profit before tax and adjustments of about 1.0 - 1.2 million euros in 2015

* Proposes no 2014 dividend