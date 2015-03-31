BRIEF-Mybet Holding FY revenue up 10 pct at 70.4 mln euros

March 31 (Reuters) - Mybet Holding SE :

* FY revenue of 70.4 million euros ($75.8 million) around 10 percent up on adjusted prior-year level

* FY EBIT of 0.6 million euros, about 11.9 million euros up on 2013

* Continuing emphasis on repositioning in 2015 financial year

* In a basic scenario, it expects revenue of between 70 million euros and 75 million euros for 2015

* Expects for 2015 balanced earnings before interest and taxes as basic scenario

* If decides in favour of technologically extending sports betting product range, upper end of revenue forecast of 75 million euros could be achieved or, in best case, just exceeded in 2015

* In an alternative scenario best-case EBIT would probably come in at -0.5 million euros in 2015 Source text for Eikon:

