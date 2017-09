March 31 (Reuters) - Dierig Holding AG :

* FY revenue 73.1 million euros ($78.75 million) versus 72.3 million euros year ago

* Dividend for FY 2014 of 0.20 euros per share Source text - bit.ly/1BGxyCK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9282 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)