BRIEF-OVB Holding FY 2014 net income EUR 8.7 mln, up 8.7 percent

March 31 (Reuters) - OVB Holding AG :

* FY 2014 net income 8.7 million euros ($9.36 million) versus 8.0 million euros year ago, up 8.7 percent

* FY group EBIT 12.3 million euros, 20.1 percent up

* FY 2014 total sales commission of 214.0 million euros, in the previous year euro 204.8 million

* FY total income 204.9 million euros versus 196.3 million euros year ago

* Proposes dividend of 0.60 euros per share

* Will strive to achieve slightly increased sales in the year 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1CGv6Rr Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9294 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)