March 31 (Reuters) - Shs Viveon AG :

* FY group net income of 885,000 euros ($949,605) versus loss of 872,000 euros year ago

* Forecasts double-digit increase in EBITDA in 2015 on group level

* Sees FY 2015 revenue growth of more than 10 percent Source text - bit.ly/1FcBsaY

($1 = 0.9320 euros)