BRIEF-Sydbank acquires Sydinvest Administration A/S

March 31 (Reuters) - Sydbank A/S :

* Announced acquisition of Sydinvest Administration A/S, which has so far been owned by Investeringsforeningen Sydinvest and several other investment funds

* Says acquisition was subject to adoption of transfer by investment funds’ unit-holders at investment funds’ general meetings as well as subject to approval of acquisition by Danish FSA

* Says consequently conditions of acquisition have been fulfilled and acquisition is final