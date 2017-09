March 31 (Reuters) - Arsan Tekstil :

* Signs rental agreement with Migiboy Tekstil for a yarn facility

* Is to receive monthly rent of 55,000 lira ($21,073) plus VAT for the period of May 1, 2015 - May 1, 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.6100 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)