BRIEF-AngloGold Ashanti says seeks JV partner or buyer for U.S. mine
#Financials
March 31, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-AngloGold Ashanti says seeks JV partner or buyer for U.S. mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Anglogold Ashanti Ltd

* Seeks CC&V partner or buyer, receives Mali approach

* Confirmed that it has initiated a plan to identify a joint venture partner or buyer of its Cripple Creek & Victor mine in United States

* Pursuing a range of measures to simplify its portfolio, improve cash flow generation and reduce debt

* Can be no assurance that sale and purchase agreement for transactions will be entered into

* Confirms that it has been approached by a potential buyer who meets its qualifying criteria, and a binding bid has been requested. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
