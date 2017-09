March 31 (Reuters) - Intracom Holdings SA :

* FY 2014 total consolidated sales at 535 million euros ($573.84 million) versus 513.7 million euros year ago

* FY 2014 EBITDA at 101.4 million euros versus 55.2 million euros year ago

* FY 2014 net profit at 23.9 million euros versus net loss of 73.2 million euros year ago

* CEO says sale of hellas online contributed to pay-off creditors and liquidity Source text: bit.ly/1xSeWVp

