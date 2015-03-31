FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HKScan completes sale of Estonian egg business, establishes minority holding in Finnish hatchery
March 31, 2015

BRIEF-HKScan completes sale of Estonian egg business, establishes minority holding in Finnish hatchery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - HKScan Corporation :

* Says closes sale of Estonian egg business and establishes minority holding in Finnish hatchery

* Says announced plans to sell its Estonian egg business, OÜ Koks Munatootmine, to Dava Foods Holding A/S of Denmark on Dec. 19. 2014

* Says in Dec. 2014 HKScan Finland and Danhatch AS of Denmark agreed to sell HKScan Finland’s hatchery business and related real estate assets to DanHatch Finland, an associate co-owned by the two companies, HKScan Finland with a 20 pct minority holding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

