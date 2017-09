March 31 (Reuters) - Axia Real Estate Socimi SA :

* Proposes capital increase of up to 360 million euros ($386 million), issue new shares of nomial value 10 euros each

* Expects share premium at least 1 euro per new share issued

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9316 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)