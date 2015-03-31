BRIEF-Neopost FY 2014 current operating margin falls to 22.0 pct

March 31 (Reuters) - Neopost SA :

* Reports full year 2014 sales of 1.113 billion euros ($1.20 billion), up 1.6 pct year on year

* Full year 2014 current operating margin is 22.0 pct versus 24.0 pct in 2013

* Says full year 2014 organic sales growth was close to 0 pct (-0.2 pct)

* Organic sales growth in 2015 is expected between -1 pct and +2 pct

* 2015 current operating margin (before acquisition-related costs) is expected between 19.5 pct and 20.5 pct

* Proposes dividend of 3.9 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9308 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)