FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Neopost FY 2014 current operating margin falls to 22.0 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Office Equipment
March 31, 2015 / 4:00 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Neopost FY 2014 current operating margin falls to 22.0 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Neopost SA :

* Reports full year 2014 sales of 1.113 billion euros ($1.20 billion), up 1.6 pct year on year

* Full year 2014 current operating margin is 22.0 pct versus 24.0 pct in 2013

* Says full year 2014 organic sales growth was close to 0 pct (-0.2 pct)

* Organic sales growth in 2015 is expected between -1 pct and +2 pct

* 2015 current operating margin (before acquisition-related costs) is expected between 19.5 pct and 20.5 pct

* Proposes dividend of 3.9 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9308 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.