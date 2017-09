March 31 (Reuters) - Television Francaise 1 SA :

* Says 100 pct of Eurosport France is acquired by Eurosport SAS

* Share capital of Eurosport Group (including Eurosport France) is now 51 pct owned by Discovery Communications and 49 pct owned by TF1 group Source text: bit.ly/1ywhGCy Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)