March 31 (Reuters) - Neopost SA :

* Neopost is in advanced negotiations to take a majority stake in Temando, an Australian technology company providing intelligent fulfillment software for the e-commerce and logistics industries

* Majority stake taken by Neopost in Temando could combine acquisition of existing shares and subscription to new shares through a reserved capital increase