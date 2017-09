March 31 (Reuters) - shaPE Capital AG :

* Announces sale of seven partnership interests

* Sale of following seven partnership interests: Bain Capital Fund IX, Bain Capital Fund VIII-E, Exponent Private Equity Partners, Exponent Private Equity Partners II, Sovereign Capital II, Sun Capital V, The Lightyear Fund II Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)