March 31, 2015 / 2:11 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Orava Residential REIT buys 140 apartments for EUR 11.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Orava Asuinkiinteistorahasto Oyj :

* Says Orava Residential REIT acquired 140 apartments

* Has today signed a binding agreement to acquire 53 apartments from Skanska Talonrakennus Oy for a debt-free purchase price of 11.7 million euros ($12.55 million)

* Deal was partly financed via directed share issue allocated to Osuusasunnot Oy, in which Osuusasunnot Oy subscribed for 244,193 new shares

* Combined impact of deal and change in fair value of investments properties in January-February are estimated at about +2 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9321 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

